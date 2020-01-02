Less than 1 inch of snow piled up in all of December, the total falling short of the 4-inch average for the month, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Steve Travis confirmed January will continue its mild start with no measurable snow forecast in the coming days.
According to Travis, rain will fall today and Saturday with high temperatures reaching mid- to upper-40 degrees Fahrenheit.
“Maybe snow at the end,” Travis said about Saturday’s forecast. “Probably a coating on the ground. That’s about it.”
A coating may come Sunday, too, Travis said. Temperatures project to fall next week, Travis said, but he forecasted the weather to remain dry.
Snowfall measurements are collected for National Weather Service about two miles south of Selinsgrove, Travis said. The data shows 1/10 of an inch fell there Nov. 24; 1/10, Dec. 2; 1/2, Dec. 4; 2/10, Dec. 19.
Snow totals may have exceeded these counts in other parts of the Valley, Travis said.
“We’re just into winter. There’s still a lot of time for some cold to work in,” he said.
“Although the overall projection can be ‘above normal temperatures,’” Travis said of the projection for this winter, “it doesn’t mean we won’t get a brief shot of cold air and some snow. It’s not like we won’t get any snow.”
Snow’s been limited but PennDOT’s Kimberly Smith said staff in District 3-0 — a nine-county territory including Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties — has been kept busy with ice storms and snow squalls.
District 3-0 averaged 11 winter weather events from October through December. That figure was 12 for the same period last year, said Smith, the district’s safety press officer.
The use of road salt actually jumped to 17,000 tons from November to January, said Smith, who worked on obtaining the figures with Ken Bair, maintenance service engineer. Over that same period in 2018, the district used 15,000 tons; 11,300 in 2017.
“Some of the additional salt usage can be attributed to the types of storms, mainly sleet and freezing rain, that have occurred in November and December of 2019. The most active part of the winter season, January through March, still awaits. On average, the District uses over 63,000 tons of salt for winter season annually,” Smith said.
When it’s mild and there’s no ice or snow to take on, Smith said district staff complete general road maintenance like sealing cracks and cutting shoulders. In the counties to the north, she said staff is working to address flood damage from the fall.