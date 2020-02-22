A former Snyder County postal worker has pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing $12,000 on the job.
Alyssa Howe, 31, of Bloomsburg, pleaded guilty to felony misappropriation of postal funds Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania in Williamsport.
She was charged last year with stealing the money from her workplace between Aug. 18, 2015, and July 23, 2018, court records said. Court documents did not indicate which post office Howe was working at when the thefts occurred.
Sentencing will take place at a later date.
— MARCIA MOORE