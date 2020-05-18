Lisa Campbell is raising three foster children in her New Columbia home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have the same challenges as any parent during this time," said Campbell, who along with her husband, William, are caring for three foster children, sibling brothers ages 2 and 3 and a 9-year-old boy.
The older child has been visiting with his biological parents and siblings via Zoom.
Campbell said the virtual visits are keeping him connected.
"I hear them laughing and singing," she said.
All face-to-face visits between foster children and their biological relatives are "on hold" during the health crisis and video connections are being used to keep families in touch, said Sue Delaney, a supervisor at CONCERN which has 21 foster parents caring for 27 children based out of its two locations in Lewisburg and Wellsboro.
"These kids are already struggling with loss (from being separated from biological families). It's hard for younger kids to understand why they can't hug their parents," Delaney said.
There have been a few "porch visits" and for the most part, CONCERN caseworker Christy Thompson said, "everyone is really doing their part. There is a sense of people working together."
There are more than 13,000 children and teens are in the foster system and foster families are still needed "more than ever," said Delaney.
Instead of going to a prospective foster parent's home, Thompson said she's conducting virtual inspections.
"I did a virtual walk-through of a home last week," she said.
Campbell said caseworkers continue to check in regularly via video
"Now, instead of asking which caseworker is coming to my house, I ask which app are we meeting in," she said.
For more information about CONCERN and to learn more about becoming a foster parent, please visit .