WILLIAMSPORT — Nearly $260,000 in scholarships will be awarded to area students for the 2020-2021 academic year, the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) announced.
Scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors from school districts in Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Sullivan and Union counties. Additionally, the foundation offers special interest scholarships for non-traditional students who are currently enrolled in courses or are returning to an institution of higher education.
A complete listing of all available scholarships and access to the online application may be found on the foundation’s website, www.FCFPartnership.org, under Apply, Scholarships. Deadlines for each scholarship vary; download the “Scholarship List” for more information.
Endowed scholarship funds at FCFP are created by gifts made by individuals and organizations. These gifts are invested to provide income to award scholarships every year. In many instances, scholarships are awarded based on pre-determined criteria that are reflective of the personal values and interests of those who establish the funds.