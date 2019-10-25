At least two new Snyder County commissioners will join the three-board panel in 2020.
Running for the three, four-year terms in the Nov. 5 general election along with incumbent Republican Joe Kantz are Republican Charles "Chuck" Steininger and Democrats Mary Bannon and Adam Ewig.
Ewig has been the mayor of McClure since 2017 and previously served as a member of the borough council. He is employed as a dispatch supervisor at Snyder County 911 Center, a position he would leave if elected to the county seat which will pay $66,371 in 2020.
Bannon, an outreach at development specialist at SUMMIT, currently serves as a member of the Selinsgrove Area School Board and is a former borough Main Street Manager.
Steininger is the owner of Steininger Laundry and Drycleaning and has been active with the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company and Emergency Services Coordinator in Jackson Township.
Kantz is a three-term commissioner who is employed at North Shore Railroad as a business and development manager. His colleagues, Republican Lee Knepp and Democrat Peggy Chamberlain Roup, are not seeking re-election.
The recent closure of Wood-Mode Inc., the Kreamer custom cabinet manufacturer, in May that left 983 people out of work followed by the September opening of Wood-Mode LLC under new ownership that employs 250 has the candidates focused on job creation.
"A stable tax base and certainty in the market" is key to new jobs, said Kantz.
Working with existing business leaders to determine their needs and providing training to attract new employers is how Steininger would approach job creation.
"We have a fantastic workforce," he added.
A "stronger marketing effort" highlighting the county's assets that include ideal transportation, including Penn Valley Airport, good schools and neighborhoods are how Bannon said she'd work to attract new business.
Referring to BrightFarms, which is building a 263,000-square-foot salad greens growing and packaging plant along Route 522 in Penn Township that is expected to add 50 new jobs, Bannon pointed out the collaboration between county, municipal and economic development officials that brought the company to the county.
"That is a great example of working together," she said. "We need to work together to put people first."
In his role as a municipal leader, Ewig said, he's reached out to professionals to "scout out new business" and would continue to tap those services, as well as SEDA-Council of Governments and Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce to help spur new business.
As far as spending is concerned, each candidate expressed some caution.
As the county's reserve funds have been drawn down in recent years, Ewig said the county board may have to cut, trim or postpone expenses or take out a loan to cover shortfalls if they arise.
Kantz said the $500,000 in reserves that had been built up over the past decade has dwindled and he hopes to work with new colleagues on restoring a financial cushion.
"If you think creatively, you can optimize," said Bannon who touted her experience in budget development, grant writing, economic revitalization, historic preservation and tourism.
On the issue of consolidating services, Steininger said he views the merger of Snyder and Union counties' 911 Emergency Services system as a "good move" and would like to explore other opportunities, like broadband expansion.
That effort, however, would involve more than just a neighboring county, he said.
"Broadband is too big of a task for just one county" and would require state and federal involvement, Steininger said.
Ewig, who is employed in the recently consolidated 911 system, said he would propose some tweaks, including paring top management and alleviating overtime "for considerable cost savings."