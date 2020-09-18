SELINSGROVE — Six months after Demeter Fragrance owner Mark Crames slowed perfume production and began making hand sanitizer at his Selinsgrove plant he is expanding the company's disinfectant line.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Crames saw sales of his company's perfume, shower gels, body lotions and oil drop significantly while demand for hand cleansers shot up.
Worried that the health crisis would wipe out his 18-year-old business, he obtained FDA approval to produce hand sanitizer.
Nearly six months later, his toiletry business is slowly rebounding and his hand sanitizing line is growing.
"There's not the urgent need that there was for hand sanitizers, but I think it's like toothpaste," Crames said of the widespread understanding that frequent hand-washing is a now part of basic hygiene. "In my judgment, this is a part of our lives going forward."
Initially, Crames and his staff of 25 produced unscented hand sanitizer and gave away hundreds of bottles to front-line workers.
With demand from online buyers still high, Crames decided a month ago to produce hand sanitizer in six scents, including jasmine and lavender.
"It's perfume alcohol and easier on the hands," he said, adding that the product sells for between $5 and $10 and is packaged in glass bottles.
In October, the company will begin offering a 3.4-ounce scented hand sanitizer in plastic bottles for $6.
Demeter Fragrance employee Aaron Smith is stunned at the turnabout since March when the pandemic nearly ended the company's online toiletry sales domestically and internationally and left many worrying about their jobs.
With the production of hand sanitizers and a gradual return to normalcy with people once again ordering perfume and other items, Smith said the company has seen a huge increase in orders.
"It's very overwhelming. Our work has not slowed down at all," he said, attributing interest in their products due to the addition of hand sanitizers and a Tik Tok video featuring their merchandise.
The only trouble, Smith said, is that it remains difficult to get timely shipments of bottles and labels so they can meet the demand.
