FREEBURG — Maurice Brubaker "beat the odds" by successfully launching a new company, William Penn Cabinetry LLC, during a worldwide health pandemic and is now hiring 150 employees.
"There were a lot of doubters," said Brubaker, a Lewisburg tax specialist. "We beat the odds. We're very fortunate."
In February, Brubaker and his wife and business partner, Deb, disclosed plans to start a new high-end cabinet manufacturing company in Freeburg.
They hired a few people, including Doug Lauver, a veteran Wood-Mode Inc. supervisor who was among 983 workers who lost their jobs when the Kreamer company abruptly closed in May 2019 after 77 years, purchased a former furniture company at 401E. Front St. in Freeburg and invested in more than $1 million in new equipment.
On March 11, the Brubakers also purchased Stanley Woodworking in Middleburg, a 25-year-old company specializing in architectural moldings and components for cabinets and furniture that employs about 25.
A few days later, COVID-19 shut businesses down in Pennsylvania and cast a pall over all aspects of life nationwide.
"There was a lot of fear of the unknown," said Deb Brubaker.
Stanley Woodworking was closed for two weeks due to the health crisis before being deemed an essential service and allowed to reopen.
The future of the William Penn Cabinetry was murky, but the Brubakers pressed on with their new business venture.
They continued paying about 10 William Penn employees throughout the crisis and even hired a vice president of sales and director of sales for the West Coast. A human resource director and vice president of operations will be joining the team on Monday.
Maurice Brubaker credits the employees with making the business a success during extremely challenging times.
"We took a huge risk, but I give credit to the employees. Rather than retreat, we advanced," he said, figuring that once the pandemic relented "we would hit the ground running."
Lauver, who is president of William Penn Cabinetry, said the "leap of faith" taken by the Brubakers had an impact on the employees. Everyone "had a vision" of where the company should be and they were able to realize it by understanding the opportunity created by the pandemic.
For example, he said, home remodeling is booming as many people who are now working from home are deciding to renovate to create more comfortable surroundings and office space.
Maurice Brubaker won't divulge how many contracts William Penn has secured but there is enough work to require 150 new employees, including supervisors, assemblers and inspectors, who will begin producing products in January.
When the hiring notice was posted Wednesday night, Deb Brubaker said the response was "overwhelming."
Noting that the plant will be in operation when health experts say the pandemic will be at its peak, she said the company will have strict protocols in place, including masks and social distancing, to ensure safety.
Prospective employees can apply through the company website at www.williampenncabinetry.com, the company Facebook page or at Indeed.com.
Maurice Brubaker said he is offering a generous compensation plan as a way of attracting and retaining employees.
"We want to be a different kind of company to set the tone for the future," he said of the benefits package that includes full health coverage to employees and 50 percent coverage to spouses and family members, as well as a 6 percent match on the employee pension plan.
He choked back emotions, even tearing up a few times, as he spoke about the business venture and being part of a team working to create jobs in the Valley.
"You can only imagine how people are suffering," Deb Brubaker said. "That's where the emotion comes from."