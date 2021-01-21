Chester Bingaman was a dedicated member of the Freeburg Volunteer Fire Company for more than four decades and on Wednesday, many of his colleagues honored him with a procession as he was laid to rest.
"Chester's life revolved around his willingness to serve," said former Freeburg Fire Chief Tom Wallish of Bingaman who died on Jan. 13 at the age of 79.
Wallish's comments about Bingaman were read over the air by a county communications dispatcher as part of the funeral services which included the attendance of firefighters from several Snyder and Perry County departments, a visitation at the fire hall, followed by military honors given by American Legion Post 25 in Selinsgrove and Selinsgrove VFW Post 663
In addition to serving as a volunteer firefighter, the Vietnam vet was the company's chaplain for more than 25 years as well as with the American Legion Post 25.
"Chester could always be counted on, whether in an emergency response operation or in the day-to-day operation of the company," Wallish said.
Former Freeburg Fire Chief John Stuck recalled Bingaman as "kind-hearted, with a calming demeanor and so willing to help."
Bingaman's enthusiasm for community service was great, he said.
"Some times we'd have to say, 'Back off, Chet, and let the younger guys do that," Stuck said. "He mentored a lot of guys."
Wallish was pleased with the turnout of more than 75 volunteers.
"It was a fitting tribute to a firefighter of over 40 years," he said.