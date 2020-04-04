From kitchen tables and dining rooms, Valley's lawmakers work for constituents

The Valley’s state legislators are doing what they can for their constituents remotely after this week’s statewide stay-home mandate by Gov. Tom Wolf altered the way lawmakers work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, more than ever, lawmakers say they are trying to find answers to questions that don’t always have answers. Others seek clarification about a stay-at-home order, wonder why their business wasn’t granted a waiver to stay open or help with unemployment or small business loans.
All the work is being done remotely. State Sens. John Gordner, R-27, Berwick, and Gene Yaw, R-23, Loyalsock Township, and state Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, Sunbury, David Rowe, R-85, East Buffalo Township, and Kurt Masser, R-107, Elysburg, have all closed their offices to walk-in clients.
The lawmakers and their staff members have been coming up with creative ways to meet with colleagues and meet the needs of their constituents.
Rowe has three staffers, two district staffers who are working in the office to assure secure access and his Harrisburg secretary who is working remotely.
“We are receiving hundreds of calls, the vast majority are people looking for answers,” he said. “There remains a lot of confusion with the governor’s shutdown order, the suddenness of it and lack of clarity.
Rowe said people are concerned about the clarity of the order, particularly, how two businesses of the same type get two different responses.
“There are some run of the mill calls, but we are handling a lot more things because some of the standard Harrisburg-based agencies are closed,” he said.
Gordner: ‘I’ve learned a lot’
Gordner is doing a lot of work from his kitchen table, he said. “And I’ve learned a lot about Zoom video conferences.”
The volume of legislative-related meetings and phone calls has not declined in any way, Gordner said.
“I’ve been in the legislature for 28 years,” he said. “Was there during the swine flu, ebola, but never anything remotely close to this. We’ve had a lot of ZOOM conferences. On Tuesday, for instance, the Senate Republican caucus had a two-hour meeting using Zoom and it was just to get everybody up to date on all the things going on and to discuss some issues.”
Gordner said three-quarters of the Senate participated in a recent session remotely. Gordner, as part of leadership, he said, was in Harrisburg.
“It seems like every day there are at least two online conferences,” he said. “Some are with leadership. Some are with state departments. Some are with the caucus. I logged on to Rep. (Dan) Meuser’s tele-town hall, so I could learn more about what is going on at the federal level.”
Gordner is now setting up his own teleconference, which he thinks will be held this week. The panel will have representatives from Geisinger and SEDA-COG, and Joanne Troutman, of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
Gordner gets calls from the Department of Health every day and calls about unemployment compensation issues. “We want to make sure that our state can take advantage of all the provisions passed in the CARES act.”
Over the last three weeks, Gordner’s staff is handling hundreds of emails.
On Wednesday, when Wolf put into place a stay-at-home mandate for nonessential jobs, Gordner’s entire staff began working remotely full-time.
Yaw: ‘Things are different’
Yaw thought about changes in protocol over the past few weeks and sighed.
“Things are different,” he said. “Yes, we’ve learned a lot about Zoom, and things we have to do remotely.”
Yaw closed his office to outside traffic more than two weeks ago. He also made sure that surfaces were sanitized.
The number one thing is to make sure he and his staff abide by all the social distancing.
“Pretty much everyone on staff is working from home,” Yaw said Thursday. “We visit the office once in a while to make sure there is nothing on the answering machine or to see if there are any packages.
Working from home is a challenge at times, Yaw said, “but we’re gonna live with it. Some of the things we’re going through now will become permanent changes. It’s forced people to look at a different way to communicate.”
Yaw said a recent Senate session conducted remotely had a few glitches, but that the senators got through it.
“It provided an entirely different perspective into how we conduct business,” he said.
Like Gordner, Yaw’s team is handling a lot more phone calls.
“People are concerned about life issues,” he said. “How can they survive economically? Will unemployment compensation get them through this crisis? Is their work considered essential? These are the issues we deal with now.”
Yaw is holding a telephone town hall for residents in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties at 11:20 a.m. Monday. People who specialize in unemployment issues will be on the panel.
Culver: ‘I’ve totally commandeered the dining room’
Culver is working from her dining room at home. Her husband, a controller at Geisinger, is working at home. Her son is in college at home. “I’ve totally commandeered the dining room. It’s all mine now.”
From there she and her staff are trying to operate District 108 business. The staff is connected online through Microsoft Team, a platform that combines persistent workplace chat, video meetings, file storage and application integration.
“Our call volume has been extraordinarily heavy,” Culver said. “So many people are having to access unemployment, and small businesses are needing help. Keeping up with all the calls coming in is keeping us busy.”
All of Culver’s meetings for the last few weeks, she said, have been online, videos, conference calls.
The House has done its first session remotely, “and that worked out really well. I was surprised at how seamless the whole event was.”
The House will be back in session this week, remotely.
“We just did a municipal leaders meeting as a conference call,” she said. “We are trying to maintain business as usual as best we can. We are fully open and taking calls from constituents, taking emails. We are posting on Facebook like crazy because there is so much going on.”
Culver reminded constituents to not assume her office knows about any issues.
“Make sure we are aware of what is happening because things are changing so quickly we need to make sure we are addressing any fallout from the changes that are being made,” she said.
Rowe: ‘Lot of concerns and confusion’
Rowe, a Republican representing the 85th district, said his staff is still responding to emails and phone calls, trying to get the best answers they can to constituent questions. Rowe’s staff’s hours have expanded to 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to handle the increased workload of all the people trying to call with questions.
Some small business employees don’t know if they are going to be allowed to work or not.
“There’s a lot of concerns and confusion out there,” Rowe said.
Rowe said he has been working out of his home office, going into the Mifflinburg district office when he can.
Besides helping constituents, Rowe said “we do have a virtual caucus system set up where members of the House are able to talk remotely. We also have several email and text chains that we use to communicate with one another.”
Masser: Businesses ‘trying to survive’
As a member of leadership, Masser said, there were daily conference calls, on average four or five a day.
“We have been very busy with calls — unemployment questions,” Masser said. “There has been frustration when people have not been able to get through with unemployment. And businesses that are trying to survive, having questions.”
Masser said, “this has certainly been trying. That’s for sure.”