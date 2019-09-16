Gas prices at the pump are expected to rise 15-to-30 cents over the next few weeks because of the weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil fields, a petroleum analyst said Monday.
The impact of the Saudi attacks will be felt almost immediately, said Patrick deHaan, head of petroleum analysis, Gas Buddy. "They depend on supplies of gasoline they get Monday night."
It is conceivable that gas stations will be passing along higher prices within a day or two, he said.
Andrew Kleit, Penn State University professor of Energy and Environmental Economics, said that based on the market increase by 13 percent of the price of a barrel of crude oil on Monday, "We could see an immediate 15 cents increase at the pump in a day or two."
DeHaan believes the price rise will be more incremental, pennies a day over the next few weeks. "I don't think it is going to happen all at once. I think it will be measured more in pennies per day almost every day or so for the next one to two weeks. Either way, expect to see the price rise pretty quickly."
Drones fired multiple cruise missiles in the bombing of Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil processing plant and a key oil field Saturday. The U.S. blames Iran for the attack, which was claimed by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. A Saudi military spokesman has said "Iranian weapons" had been used in the assault.
The expectation now is that Saudi Arabia gets its oil production back on line very quickly, within a matter of a week, deHaan said. "If they don't manage to do that there will be more of a pricing effect that lasts for a longer period of time. The restoration is something Saudi Arabia has to do, so we'll have to see if they can stick to that scheduled restoration."
It is important to note that this isn't oil companies arbitrarily raising prices, deHaan and Kleit emphasized.
This is a fact, deHaan said: "There is a finite amount of oil, and when we woke up Monday morning, there was 5 million barrels less of oil to satisfy the market's demand. This is certainly a lesson in economics. Now, with a lot less oil on the market, people are getting more desperate. This is about buyers that are having to bid more for a product that is suddenly less available."
It is typical that whenever there is a cutoff in oil supply, people normally blame oil companies, Kleit added. "Here what we have is an external event, we have reduction in Saudi supply, so naturally the price of oil and other products are going to go up."
Meanwhile, there is a distinct possibility the president would, if needed, offer oil from the strategic petroleum reserve, which holds several hundred million barrels of crude oil, deHaan said.
"Knowing that there is oil available, should it be needed would have more of a psychological impact, and perhaps limit the rise in oil prices.," deHaan said "I don't know that we'll have to reach into the strategic reserve somewhere in the U.S. We should be able to make due without it.
"But the situation certainly could change," he said. "There are still a lot of unknowns."