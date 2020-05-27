The price at the gasoline pump is rising again to an average of $2.15 in the Valley, but a petroleum analyst on Wednesday said that even with people driving more, it could take from six-to-12 months to reach a pre-COVID-19 level of $2.97 a gallon.
The average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley is 11 cents higher this week at $2.15 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
By Valley municipalities, the prices are: Danville, $2.17, Elysburg, $2.19, Lewisburg, $2.18, Mifflinburg, $2.17, Mount Carmel, $2.02, Selinsgrove, $2.18; Shamokin, $2.10, and Sunbury, $2.16.
"At the root of the price rise," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, Gas Buddy, is that "consumers are getting back on the roads. If anyone wants to point a finger at why prices are rising, it's you, me, and people in your neighborhood driving more than they have in the last couple of months, and that, combined with a reduction in oil supply is driving up gas prices."
Consumers seeing an undoing, a reversal of factors that caused the huge price drop initially, De Haan explained.
Now that people are driving, he said, "some petroleum companies are even gouging us to make up for lost time. Oil prices are set by supply and demand economics. Oil-producing nations had cut oil production in response to a tremendous drop in demand. As you would expect with oil prices at $5-$10 a barrel oil companies were losing money with every barrel they were producing.
"So," De Haan said, "as any business would, they curtailed output and now that demand is going back up, we are faced with lower supply and that is having an effect on prices moving back up quicker than it may have otherwise would have."
The more expensive pump prices can also be attributed to fluctuations in crude oil, added Jim Garrity, public affairs manager, AAA Central.
"In the past week, crude oil hit its highest price point – nearly $34 per barrel – since the Administration declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national emergency and many states started implementing stay-at-home restrictions," he said. "While demand has been increasing since the end of April, it is down 28 percent compared to the first three weeks of May last year."
De Haan thinks it will take quite a while to get back to pre-COVID prices. "But keep in mind that nobody has a crystal ball and knows when or how long it will take. I've been surprised so far that demand has picked up pace faster than I would have anticipated. The final determination will be based on motorists. If they get out and drive more, prices will rise faster."
One factor that AAA is monitoring and which could cause a sudden spike in gas prices is the Atlantic hurricane season, which is June 1 through November 30.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts the 2020 season will be above-normal, potentially resulting in 13-19 named storms. An average Atlantic hurricane season typically produces 12 named storms, including three major hurricanes.