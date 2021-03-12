SELINSGROVE — Geisinger is opening its first Convenient Care Plus Clinic with walk-in access on Monday at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
The clinic will serve walk-in and referral patients with minor medical conditions and serve as an alternative to an emergency room visit for individuals suffering worsening chronic illness issues or patients in need of intravenous therapies, laboratory and imaging services.
"It's convenient care and better access for patients and we only charge them a traditional doctor's visit fee" rather than an emergency visit fee," said Emergency Medical Director Dr. Bradley Brocious.
The facility will also feature a multi-specialty clinic, with medical experts in a variety of fields such as cardiology, dermatology, neurology, nephrology and ear, nose and throat who will serve patients on a referral or scheduled basis when it opens in late April. More specialty services are expected to be added through the year, including clinical nutrition, culinary medicine, digestive and liver care and surgical specialties.
Fourteen of the 18 non-physician positions in the Convenient Care Plus clinic are new hires.
There are 23 examination rooms, including several with recliners and televisions to make longer stays for patients more comfortable, said Brocious.
Geisinger's ConvenientCare facility in Shamokin Dam and special care services on Susquehanna University's campus and Roosevelt Avenue in Monroe Township will relocate to the mall location.
The new clinic is a partnership between Geisinger and Family Practice Center, which purchased the 102,000-square-foot building previously occupied by Sears and is now operating a sleep laboratory, short-term care services and education and wellness center in a portion of the space.
"We're excited about this collaboration. It gives us access to a level of care not currently available in the community," said Family Practice Chief Financial Officer Ben Williard. "It hits on the idea of community-driven care."
The medical facilities have direct access to the mall, a feature Brocious and mall manager Margie Deppen said will benefit all parties.
The shopping mall, he said, is a familiar place for many and will make it easier for patients to access medical care.
"This is the next stepping stone for the redevelopment of the mall," said Deppen. "We're starting to get more traffic and interest (from other retailers). We're thinking outside of the box and diversifying."
The Convenient Care Plus Clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.