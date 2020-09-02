Geisinger is taking dental care on the road in an effort to offer no-cost dental exams and preventive services to children in pre-K through grade 12 throughout its coverage area.
The health system unveiled a new 38-foot long bus with two fully equipped dental operatories to provide a full spectrum of preventive and diagnostic services at no cost, such as dental exams, X-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants, as well as home care education and nutritional counseling.
“Some of the most common barriers to proper dental health are transportation, access to care and financial barriers,” said Kristen Schintz, medical director for dental services at Geisinger Health Plan. “We hope to alleviate those barriers by going into underserved areas and developing relationships with schools so that patients can be seen during their school day.”
“Geisinger dental clinics had to cancel or reschedule a couple thousand appointments due to COVID-19,” said Michael Halupa, DMS, medical director for dental services at Geisinger Health Plan. “With this mobile unit, we can provide a variety of dental services at locations convenient to our patients and chip away at that backlog.”
According to Geisinger officials, the bus will rotate to different schools and locations in Geisinger’s coverage area to improve oral health in the community, educate children and parents and help them find a permanent dental home. After appointments, children will receive a sealed envelope including any concerns identified, oral health home-care instructions, nutrition resources and a free toothbrush.
“At this time, we are primarily focused on seeing school-aged children, as they are one of the most vulnerable groups,” said Dr. Schintz. “We are very hopeful that by educating children and parents about home care and nutrition, the information they receive will really stick with them and they will have the opportunity to develop healthier habits going forward.”
In accordance with COVID-19 precautions, patients are being contacted and scheduled for appointments on the bus. Appointments are being separated to allow for appropriate physical (social) distancing and additional cleaning between visits.
To schedule a visit, call 570-452-7430 or emailMobileDentalUnit@geisinger.edu.