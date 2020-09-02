Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.