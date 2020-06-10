The Daily Item
DANVILLE — Geisinger’s health system has successfully discharged more than 500 patients who were treated for COVID-19 across its Pennsylvania hospitals since the start of the outbreak in early March.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville has successfully discharged 95 COVID-19 patients, Geisinger Shamokin has discharged five and Geisinger Bloomsburg has discharged three, the health system revealed in a news release on Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported five new virus cases in the Valley and issued an order forcing hospitals to comply, by Monday, with new guidance intended to protect workers.
“As a large health system, we’re fortunate to have a dedicated staff and resources to provide a high level of care to our communities,” said Dr. J. Edward Hartle, Geisinger executive vice president and chief medical officer.
“The staff’s effort during these challenging times is inspiring and we’re grateful for their commitment to meeting the health needs of our patients, members and communities now and into the future.”
About 150 of the more than 500 patients discharged spent time in one of Geisinger’s intensive care units, according to hospital officials. More than 95 of them were on ventilators and transitioned off during their hospital stay.
This milestone comes as Geisinger begins consolidating its COVID treatment areas and begins offering more services that were paused during the pandemic due to declining numbers of new positive cases locally.
“As we continue to bring back more services and reopen facilities, we will do it the right way and with safety at top of mind,” Hartle said. “We’re here for our community and are ready to provide safe care.”
New cases
The state Department of Health announced 5 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley — 2 each in Northumberland and Snyder counties and one in Union — which are among the 493 additional cases the state Department of Health announced on Tuesday.
State health officials confirmed another 61 deaths related to the novel coronavirus, pushing the statewide total to 6,014. According to the report, 4,117 of the state’s deaths have been tied to one of 618 nursing or personal care homes in Pennsylvania.
Tuesday’s data pushed the statewide case total to 76,436.
Of the total of confirmed cases, the state Department of Health estimates 71 percent of those patients have recovered. According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are “determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.”
Montour County had no new cases confirmed on Tuesday.
There have now been 395 cases in the Valley since the state began tracking data in early March: 211 in Northumberland County, 74 in Union, 57 in Snyder and 53 in Montour. Six people in the Valley became infected and died.
Snyder and Montour counties are already in Gov. Tom Wolf’s green phase of reopening, while Northumberland and Union counties are scheduled to go green on Friday.
In nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 16,247 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,824 cases among employees, for a total of 19,071 at 618 distinct facilities.
Approximately 5,796 of the total cases are in health care workers.
There are 459,248 patients who have tested negative to date.
New safety guidance
Pennsylvania hospitals must inform workers within 24 hours of exposure to a patient with COVID-19 and must test workers who come in contact with an infected patient whether they have symptoms or not, according to a new order from the state Department of Health
The order, intended to further protect staff and patients, requires all hospitals to develop, implement and adhere to safety measures by Monday, June 15.
“Across Pennsylvania, nurses and other front-line workers are treating patients around the clock in hospitals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Many hospitals are already taking steps to protect their staff from this dangerous virus as much as possible. I have heard from nurses and staff, and this order responds directly to many of their safety concerns. It ensures that the necessary steps are in place to deliver a safer environment so these workers can continue providing high-quality care during these extraordinary times.”
The order requires hospitals to develop, implement and adhere to the following policies and procedures that provide for the safety of the hospital staff and patients by:
n Notifying hospital staff members who have been in close-contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case within 24 hours of the known contact and provide instruction for quarantine and work exclusion.
n Testing symptomatic and asymptomatic hospital staff members who have received notice of a close contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case upon request.
n Procuring and distributing nationally approved respirators to the hospital staff member when the staff member determines the mask is soiled, damaged or otherwise ineffective.
n Requiring universal masking for all individuals entering the hospital facility except for people for whom wearing a mask would create a further health risk or individuals under age 2.