Geisinger is developing its own test for the coronavirus in the midst of the worldwide threat of the disease and as test kits become scarce in the U.S.
Following Gov. Tom Wolf's announcement on Friday of two confirmed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, specifically Delaware and Wayne counties, local hospital officials said they are managing the situation.
"The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is managing the distribution of testing kits to meet demand," Geisinger spokesman Marc Stempka said.
Meanwhile, he said, the health system is developing its own coronavirus test kit but the process has not been completed.
As of now Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg are collecting samples and sending them to either a governmental laboratory or a designated commercial laboratory for results.
Officials at both health systems are following the guidelines of the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health regarding screening and testing potential cases of COVID-19.
All Geisinger patients are asked about recent travel, said Stempka. No individual can request to be tested, he said.
"If a person has recently returned from China, Iran, Italy, South Korea or Japan or has been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and is showing symptoms of novel coronavirus, we would follow traditional quarantine and isolation procedures while confirmatory tests are performed," Stempka said.
In the event a person meets the federal criteria for symptoms and/or travel history, local health officials will be contacted to arrange for a test.
"Tests are not run without symptoms and exposure and require (the) permission of these agencies," Stempka said.
Michelle Lincoln, Evangelical's Infection Prevention and Control Manager, said patients who inquire about testing or a have concerns are first asked to review the information provided by the CDC that is posted on the hospital's website and are directed to the Pennsylvania Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258
UPMC is working to "remove any barriers that could unnecessarily delay or prevent our patients and members from receiving appropriate diagnosis and treatment in this challenging time" by waiving deductibles, copayments or other cost-sharing for the COVID-19 test ordered by a patient's treating medical provider.
The health system is also encouraging members with symptoms or suspected exposure to the virus to immediately contact their health care provider or request a live, remote telehealth consultation available through our 24/7 UPMC AnywhereCareapp.
Geisinger has also established its own hotline, at geisinger.org/coronavirus, to address patient questions and concerns and for clinicians regarding patient inquiries and lab testing questions.
“If you are experiencing symptoms you think may be related to COVID-19, you should first contact our hotline or your primary care physician and be advised on proper treatment,” said Stephanie Gryboski, Geisinger’s director of emergency management. “Geisinger has established this hotline and website for additional convenience and to help our patients and members understand what to do should they have concerns about contracting the virus.”