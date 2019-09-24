DANVILLE — Geisinger president and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu is focusing on developing programs and initiatives that make it easier for consumers to improve their health.
"There's more that we can do to impact care than what happens within the four walls of the hospital," Ryu told a group of Valley business and organization leaders during a community luncheon Monday.
Programs such as 65 Forward — clinics geared toward seniors that offer more time with physicians in a setting that allows for social interaction with a variety of wellness activities — Geisinger at Home which provides care to eligible seniors in their homes and mail-order pharmacy that delivers prescription refills to a patient's home are designed to bring services directly to people.
"If we (provide services that directly meets patients' needs) we know that health becomes easier," Ryu said, noting that there has been a 37 percent increase in the number of people who are filling prescriptions as a result of the mail-order pharmacy program.
While many of the programs target seniors, Geisinger is also rolling out programs aimed to improve the health and reduce the number of hospital stays and emergency room visits among families and youth.
Since 2016 when Geisinger launched the Fresh Food Farmacy program in Shamokin to provide produce, and lean meats and nutrition coaches to people battling diabetes and food insecurity, the program has been added in Scranton and will be expanding into Lewistown.
"We're feeding the whole family," said Ryu of the program that is serving 7,000 meals a week.
The health system has also donated 15 gaga ball pits, similar to outdoor dodgeball, to Shikellamy, Milton and four other school districts as a way to combat childhood obesity, he said.
More needs to be done, particularly in the area of mental health which Ryu called "a vexing issue" throughout the health industry.
"We need to recruit more people to work on it," he said.
In addition to improving access to wellness programs, efforts are underway to making it easier and more affordable for patients to navigate insurance, said Steve Youso, president and CEO of Geisinger Health Plan.
"The experience can be cumbersome. We want to make it easy," he said.