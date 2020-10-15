Geisinger is making it easier for people to receive treatment for colds and flu by offering walk-in centers in several locations.
There are existing Geisinger Convenient Care Cold & Flu Centers in Danville, Lewistown, Scranton and Wilkes-Bare where care and treatment of respiratory virus symptoms, including cough, fever, runny nose or sore throat, will be provided to anyone older than 1.
“This cold and flu season comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the viruses have similar symptoms,” said Dr. Richard Martin, medical director of Geisinger Convenient Care. “By opening these dedicated cold and flu centers, we’re helping people get the care they need in the most efficient way.”
The centers are equipped with rapid respiratory panel testing capabilities, including for COVID-19. While testing for COVID-19 is part of the respiratory panel, these locations are not COVID-19 testing centers.
"Our cold and flu centers won’t turn away anyone with other illnesses and injuries, but it’s important for patients to know where to go for more efficient care,” Martin said. “Convenient Care is still here to treat your sprains, strains, cuts and other illnesses, but we’re making care easier by helping people get to the best location for treatment.”
He also stresses the importance of getting a flu shot.