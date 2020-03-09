Geisinger specialist on virus: Unknown factors fuel concerns

DANVILLE — The flu infects and kills more Americans each year, but COVID-19, the disease caused by a coronavirus, is cause for concern because of what is not known, said Dr. Stanley Martin, director of Geisinger's Division of Infectious Diseases.
Martin, speaking during an exclusive One on One video interview with The Daily Item on Monday, said, "Certainly right here in the United States, so far, there are over 500 cases of COVID in the United States and a handful of deaths. Influenza infects 30 million people in the United States. Well over 15,000, probably close to 20,000, have died just from influenza, including over 100 children, throughout the country."
There is cause for concern over the coronavirus, Martin said, which has touched every continent except Antarctica.
"We should be concerned about these kinds of outbreaks in the sense that its novel and we don't have anything much in the way of pre-existing immunity, and it can be difficult to contain viruses," the physician said. "But for the vast majority of people, the COVID-19 illness is relatively benign. We do know, of course, that it can result in death."
He said it usually affects older patients.
"But for average healthy people, it doesn't seem quite as bad," Martin said.
He said children seem to have more of a resilience.
Geisinger is developing its own test for coronavirus, but it's not completed yet. Tests for the virus initially were done through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has been trying to distribute test kits so other labs could test. Geisinger decided to develop a kit in-house, but it's not ready yet.
"It's a process which doesn't happen overnight," Martin said. "You have to make sure the test is going to work right, it's going to work every time."
Geisinger Health Plan will cover the cost of the test, GHP spokesman Mark Gilger said.
"To ensure that cost is not a barrier in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) will cover any out-of-pocket fees for coronavirus testing when ordered by a member’s treating medical provider," according to a statement Gilger issued on Monday.
"This policy will waive any applicable deductibles, co-payments or other cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing at an approved laboratory for all GHP members who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for testing.
While Geisinger has not yet seen any cases of COVID-19, some people have been tested because they met the criteria. Martin said the health system is prepared if COVID-19 patients do arrive.
"We've been preparing for this virus since the middle of January, when we started to consider the possibility of it coming to the United States," he said.
He said there are protocols in place for testing, addressing supply chains, trying to make sure the facilities have all the necessary equipment and educating patients.
Geisinger is taking precautions in clinics, issuing face masks for patients who may have a virus and for employees, as well as hand sanitizer. Martin said those who wish to be screened for coronavirus should call their doctor or a clinic.
Protecting employees in a hospital setting is more complicated because of the mixed setting.
"There are isolation procedures for employees," he said. "We want to protect them."
Martin said the two biggest symptoms of COVID-19 are cough and fever.
"Some people will just feel under the weather, a headache might be there," he said. "If it becomes more severe, it affects the lungs."
It could result in a lower respiratory tract infection, and some people may be short of breath.
"The single biggest thing people can do is wash their hands," Martin said. "Most viruses like coronavirus spread with respiratory droplets. A lot of these viruses spread by touch."
He said people should cover their cough with the crook of their arm, and if they aren't feeling well, they should stay home from work or school.
"People should not panic about the coronavirus, but they should take some thoughtful precautions," he said.