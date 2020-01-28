Local hospital officials said discussions are underway in the United States regarding protocols and policies to deal with the coronavirus outbreak currently spreading throughout China.
China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the respiratory illness, which in severe cases can cause pneumonia, with dozens more counted in other countries. As of Tuesday, there are five confirmed patients in the United States, all of whom had traveled to China recently.
"We all have to be prepared," said Dr. Stanley Martin, director of infectious diseases for Geisinger. "We haven't seen any cases in Pennsylvania yet, but there is a concern it could come to fruition. We are developing policies and throughout the system, if a patient were to meet the criteria to prevent them from spreading the virus."
Martin said "universal protocols," are helped by the fact that the Centers for Disease Control are providing updates several times a day.
Martin said the coronavirus is quite common around the globe. More often than not, symptoms mirror a cold. The virus has become more serious, as it did during the SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003 that led to 774 deaths globally.
"This novel coronavirus is maybe not quite the same degree, but it is certainly concerning," Martin said. "It's almost 5,000 that we know of and probably a lot more that we don't know."
To prevent it from potentially spreading if it does strike the U.S., Martin said simple hygiene is quite effective. He also said it's a matter of time until it spreads to person-to-person outside of China. "One of the biggest things, the most important way to prevent it is hand hygiene," he said. "Alcohol-based hand sanitizers you can find in hospitals and in grocery stores. Cough etiquette is helpful. But we certainly know it spreads person-to-person fairly easily."