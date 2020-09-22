SELINSGROVE — Geisinger will hold its first community drive-thru flu shot clinic on Wednesday at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Snyder County.
This event is free and open to anyone 18 and older between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. It is being offered in collaboration with Family Practice Center, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver and the mall.
There is no need to pre-register, but anyone who attends must wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.
At the drive-thru vaccination site, follow all directional signs and stay in the vehicle. A short electronic form will have to be filled out.
Another public drive-thru flu shot clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4 at Geisinger Hughes Center North in Danville.