SHAMOKIN DAM — Geisinger Health System will open a new clinic in the Orchard Hills Plaza geared toward senior care.
Renovations inside a portion of the former Giant supermarket at 30 Baldwin Blvd. got underway in the past month and the clinic is slated to open in the fall, Shamokin Dam Manager Ed Hovenstine said.
The Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center will cater to older adults and be similar to centers that have opened in northeastern Pennsylvania, said Juliann Molecavage, associate vice president of Quality & Primary Care Services.
By catering to the older population, same-day appointments will be available and physicians will be able to spend more time with patients and provide wellness activities and services.
— MARCIA MOORE