Giant Food Stores is launching a new free store pharmacy app to make it easier for customers to manage prescriptions.
With the app, customers will be able to request refills, transfer prescriptions and view their prescription history.
“We understand the changing needs of our customers to shop for their groceries whenever and however they want; it’s the same when it comes to managing their prescriptions,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations at Giant. “Our new pharmacy app builds on our digital offerings and is a natural extension to help our busy customers request refills, transfer prescriptions and more with just a few simple clicks.”
A Martin's Pharmacy App is also now available for Martin's Food Markets pharmacy customers.
Both apps can be downloaded for free from the Google Play or the Apple App stores.
Customers will be required to create a unique account ID and password to sign into the app as well as provide a recent prescription number and the GIANT or MARTIN’S pharmacy location it was filled at when creating their account. To ensure patient security, the customer will be contacted upon completion of registration at the phone number in their pharmacy profile to authenticate the account.
The new pharmacy apps also features a comprehensive health library, putting medical resources and information, trusted by pharmacists, right at customers’ fingertips.
“As partners in good health, our pharmacists are a trusted health and wellness resource for our customers, from helping to manage prescriptions to assisting with the right over-the-counter medications to conducting free screenings,” Shirley said.