People 60 and older or immunocompromised will be able to pick up their prescriptions earlier every Wednesday at Giant pharmacies, according to a statement from Giant Food Stores.
The chain said in a press release that, starting today, the pharmacies will open at 6 a.m. to coincide with the shopping hour dedicated to senior citizens and people with compromised immune systems.
Additionally, seniors can receive their prescriptions without even entering the store by either having their prescriptions mailed to them or brought out to a parking space. To have the medication brought to their car, customers need to call ahead to pay by credit card and then call the pharmacy from the parking lot so an employee can bring the prescription out and verify the customer's identity. To have prescriptions delivered by mail, customers can call their local Giant pharmacy and pay in advance by credit card. The prescription will arrive in two business days and there will be no shipping charge at this time.
— The Daily Item