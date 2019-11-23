SUNBURY – Mostly Mutts volunteers will wrap holiday gifts at the Susquehanna Valley Mall from Friday to Sunday, Dec. 13 to 15, to benefit the dogs at the no-kill shelter in Sunbury.
Hours for the wrap-a-thon are Dec. 13, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit Mostly Mutts.
Mostly Mutts volunteers also will hold two “meet and greets” in December: Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PetSmart, Monroe Marketplace, Selinsgrove, and Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PetValu, Plaza 15 Shopping Center, Lewisburg. At monthly “meet and greets,” Mostly Mutts volunteers answer questions about the shelter and its adoption process and introduce dogs available for adoption.
Mostly Mutts is a volunteer, nonprofit organization established in 2000 to rescue, provide sanctuary and re-home abandoned, stray and neglected dogs and to educate the public on the welfare, care and rights of animals. Approximately 90 dogs are available for adoption from the shelter.
More information on Mostly Mutts and upcoming events is available at www.mostlymuttsonline.com or by calling 570-988-6483.
