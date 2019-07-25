WINFIELD — Summer is more than half-way over and if you’re still looking for fun, family-friendly activities that will make everyone happy, look no further than the Fourth Annual Gilson Summer Snow Day.
The event promises great food, free beer and activities, live music and tours of the Gilson manufacturing facility. Gilson builds snowboards and skis, and believes in t”he value of American artisan manufacturing.” Their wood-cores are shaped from locally-grown and sustainably-harvested Pennsylvania Poplar trees. The company merges the woodworking heritage of the region with the precision of modern technology, building snowboards and skis that are “of the highest quality in construction.”
The Gilson Summer Snow Day 2019 is set for noon-8 p.m. Saturday at 6985 New Berlin Highway in Winfield. It is free and open to the public.
Nicholas Gilson, CEO, said the event started as a way to give back to the community.
“We are incredibly thankful for this community and what an great place it is to live and work, and so we wanted to host a party for everyone in the area,” he said. “It has really grown to be one of the craziest events in Pennsylvania during the year.”
Though the first year boasted crowds of 2-3,000 attendees, Gilson suspects this year there could be as many as 3-5,000 people.
“It’s really a fun day for everybody” he said. “It’s free beer and free entry, and there will be local food vendors and other vendors who folks can chat with about their initiatives. We wanted to create a venue for other great organizations to reach the community as well.”
The day’s schedule of events includes summer snowboarding and sking (with real snow) on the Iron Mountain (a 30-foot tall steel mountain built at the factory), a fun-zone for the kids set up by Knoebels, shows courtesy of Reptileland and the Beast Challenge — a sort of twist on the strongman competition.
“The Beast Challenge is an opportunity for people to compete against each other in a series of events” including a Keg Toss, Spike Drive, Boulder Throw, Caber Toss and Sledge Throw, explained Gilson.
They’ll also be traditional summertime games like cornhole, washers and more.
“The good thing is that we live in such an amazing community, organizations like the Pennsylvania Business Bureau and Visit PA are really helping us make this come to life,” he said. “It is a pretty awesome thing for central PA and a lot of organizations contribute to its success. We can’t take all the credit.”
Lewisburg residents Gretchen Croteau and her family has attended the annual event each year since it started.
“We enjoy that it's family friendly, outdoors and beer,” she said. “The kids really got a kick out of watching snowboarding (they've never been skiing/snowboarding). Don't be afraid to bring your kids. There are a ton of families.”
For anyone thinking of attending, Croteau advises packing sunscreen and bringing along a designated driver.
“There are plenty of seats, food, activities - you can easily go for an hour or five,” she said. “It's a beautiful location and if they offer tours of the Gilson facilities, do it.”
Scott Bernstein of Winfield has attended two Gilson Snow Days and said it’s “a great time.”
“There are no long lines and there is a great vibe about it,” he said. “There are all kinds of vendors with cool products and food trucks … local beer and wine companies everywhere pouring their favorites.”
Bernstein also advises if you go, you take the tour of the Gilson snowboarding plant which is “fascinating.”
Some of the breweries who will be in attendance at Gilson Summer Snow Day 2019 are Tröegs Independent Brewing, Old Forge Brewing Company, Bulleit, HOLLA Spirits, New Trail Brewing Company, Eclipse Craft Brewing Company, Bluebird Distilling, Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks and Yards Brewing Company.
Live music will be performed by Runaway Stroller, Christian Porter, The Roof, Earthbound Misfits, and Throwback 202.
For everyone making a weekend of Summer Snow Day, Gilson recommends checking out some of the other other great things to do around the Susquehanna River Valley while you're here by visiting www.visitcentralpa.org.
To sign up to be a part of the first Snow Day Beast Challenge, go to www.gilsonsnow.com/appa…/summer-snow-day-beast-challengemore.