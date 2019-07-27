NEW BERLIN — Skiing enthusiast David Crone never misses an opportunity to enjoy the sport. He was even able to get a few runs in on real snow Saturday at the annual Gilson Summer Snow Day.
"This is day 65 of skiing this year," said a perspiring Crone after he finished a quick run down the 30-foot factory-made ski run covered in snow. "This gives me a beacon of hope" that winter is coming.
The Bloomsburg University student was among more than 2,000 people who came out to the event sponsored by Gilson Snow, the New Berlin manufacturer of snowboards and skis.
"Skiing is life," said Jim Bonus, of Camp Hill, who also didn't let the sun and soaring temperatures stop him from enjoying the cold-weather sport.
Phil Schoolden of Maryland concurred.
"This is my third year coming here," he said.
What keeps him coming back?
"They have snow in the middle of summer," said Schoolden.
There was plenty of other attractions at the site for people of all ages and interests, including live music, children's games and activities, food vendors, tours of the Gilson plant and free beer.
"This is my favorite thing to do in the summer," said 16-year-old Nathan Gessner, of Sunbury.
An avid snowboarder, Gessner nixed a chance to try out the man-made Iron Mountain.
"I don't like the rails. The last time I tried it I almost broke my arm," he said.
Schoolden wasn't so lucky. After breaking his collarbone while skiing in March, he took another tumble Saturday and ended up with his arm in a sling. He spent the rest of the day clutching a cold beer and enjoying the company.