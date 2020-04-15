SUNBURY — A Mifflinburg student continues to put smiles on the faces of frontline workers by showing up to deliver Girl Scout cookies.
Boxes and boxes of them.
Kate Adamo, 13, a seventh-grader in the Mifflinburg Area School District, in the E-learning student department, decided to continue selling after Gov. Tom Wolf shut down the state in March.
Adamo couldn’t set up any stands to sell Girl Scout cookies for Troop 60359, out of New Berlin, where she is a cadet.
“I wanted to continue to sell them so we started asking people if they wanted to buy them and donate to various places,” she said.
So with the help of her mother, Jennifer Adamo, of New Berlin, the two began to brainstorm and thought of delivering cookies to frontline workers.
“We appreciate the people out there working,” Jennifer Adamo said.
The two began to advertise on social media and had 300 boxes of cookies sold and ready to be delivered.
“It is great to go out and give these cookies to the people who are out working hard for us,” Kate Adamo said. “It’s also a lot of fun to be able to go meet them.”
Kate Adamo has delivered donated cookies to Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, East Buffalo Township Police, Milton state police, various nursing homes, the Lewisburg Federal Prison, UPS, post offices and several other places in the Valley.
On Tuesday, the Sunbury Police Department received two cases of cookies.
“This is so nice,” Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said. “We are thankful and what a wonderful gesture by Kate. Our whole department loves cookies so this is great.”
Hare, along with officer Terry Ketchum, met with Kate and Jennifer Adamo at the police station on Market Street to get the cookies.
“We are so thankful,” Ketchum said. “It shows what kind of great community we have.”
Kate said most of the donors want to stay behind the scenes, but that everyone has a spot they want to send cookies.
“We will keep going for as long as we can,” Kate said. “It’s great to see everyone happy and smiling when they get their boxes.”
To donate cookies, Jennifer Adamo said she could be messaged through Facebook.