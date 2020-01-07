LEWISBURG — A Girl Scouts official from the organization's Heart of Pennsylvania Council launched the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie™ season program on Tuesday afternoon, by introducing a new cookie, Lemon-Ups, at a media event.
Shawna Meiser, senior regional director, offered tastes of the new cookie at a temporary "pop-up" store on Route 11, Tuesday afternoon.
"We call it a selling program because it is an opportunity for girls to gain entrepreneurial skills," Meiser said. "They learn risk-taking, money management, business ethics. They learn all kinds of things behind the scenes, while most people just see them selling their boxes of cookies. But in doing so they are learning so much through the process of being able to do this."
Meiser described the Lemon-Ups cookie as having a light glaze.
"It's a crispy cookie with an inspiring phrase on the top to lift everyone's spirit through the cookie season," she said.
The selling season has started online already, Meiser said. "Otherwise girl scouts begin selling this month and it goes all the way through April."
There are at least eight different cookie types, Meiser said. "Every so often we introduce a new flavor, but we like to have available those cookies that people have grown to like."
Some of the money raised goes to pay for the cookies themselves and for the advertising materials used to sell the cookies.
Fifty percent of the proceeds go towards financial assistance for summer camps, Meiser said. "There are also community service projects, STEM and STEAM programs, hands-on things that they wouldn't ordinarily have a chance to do."
Olivia Novak, volunteer support coordinator, covers Snyder, Union, Perry, Lycoming and Sullivan counties
"Interest in Girl Scouting is growing," Novak said. "We have, for example, 140 registered Girl Scouts in Union County. It's a good group and they're looking forward to the selling season."