State Sen. John Gordner said Thursday he wasn't involved in the decision to delete thousands of detailed explanations about senators' expenses from public records provided to news organizations.
Gordner, R-27 of Berwick, the Senate's majority whip, said he is open about his expenses and returns much of the expense money allotted to his office.
The Caucus and Spotlight PA news organizations reported the Senate is hiding thousands of detailed explanations about its expenses from official records it provided under public records requests.
Before turning over the documents, Senate officials edited out the explanations of how the taxpayer money was spent, making it appear as though the explanations did not exist, and did not disclose that they had removed the information, the news organizations reported.
"I never have any problem with releasing any of my expenses at all," said Gordner, whose district includes all of Columbia, Northumberland, Montour and Snyder counties and parts of Luzerne County.
He said he doesn't even use much. He has returned expense money every session, ever since he was elected to the Senate in 2003.
"I don't do meals," Gordner said. "Our office sent tens of thousands of dollars back."
The money was returned to the Senate chief clerk's office.
He uses limited travel expenses for travel to Senate events and around his district, he said.
Gordner said he didn't know what senators may decide about the records.
"This all happened in the last week," he said. "We're not in session. The Senate has not been gathered to talk about it yet."
The senator said The Caucus asked for "thousands and thousands and thousands of documents" on which certain information was redacted. The news organizations reported that they had asked for all expenses from all Senate accounts.
When the news organizations appealed and submitted a new request for many of the same records, Senate officials deleted information.
The news organizations reported that the information deleted from the Senate expense reports included details on the purpose of the expenses, including travel, meetings, conferences and other outings by senators and their staff, as well as top chamber officers.
According to The Associated Press, lawyers who specialize in public records access cases in Pennsylvania say public officials aren’t allowed to just erase parts of public records. Rather, public officials must justify why they choose to redact or not release certain pieces of information in a public record, the lawyers say.
No one from state Sen. Gene Yaw's office returned a call seeking comment for this story on Thursday. Yaw, R-23 of Loyalsock Township, represents Union, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan and Susquehanna counties.