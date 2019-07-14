The Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School in Bloomsburg received a $1 million dollar state grant Wednesday targeted at funding a proposed building expansion plan.
The Albright Center in Sunbury has received more than $1.08 million in state grant money over five years toward renovations of the former church at Fifth and Chestnut streets.
Most recently, the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area in eastern Northumberland County received a $25,000 grant to bring two dead-end trails together.
Three local grant writers said grant guidelines must be followed precisely or else the funding may be required to be paid back — a fact several Valley municipal leaders learned in the last few years.
Cheryl E. Wenrich Delsite, who works for state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver helping municipalities apply for grants, is a former administrative assistant who worked for the city of Sunbury. As part of her position, she applied for grants for the city and its affiliates, including the Albright Council's application for more than $1.08 million in grant money toward the renovations of the Albright Center at the corner of Fifth and Chestnut streets.
When applying for state grants, Delsite said the applications require "more technical facts" compared to foundation grants, which, she said, are more about telling a story with a personal touch.
The contract, when awarded, specifically, spells out what the state grant can be used for. If it's not mentioned in the grant, the money cannot be spent on it. For example, if a contractor breaks his tape measure or the contractors need to buy paint, and neither are mentioned in the grant, it cannot be purchased with the grant money, said Delsite.
The grant can have its own line item or account to ensure it's being tracked correctly. At the end of the grant cycle, Delsite said you have to submit a final report with receipts. The state reviews the work with external auditors, she said.
"You can get dinged with anything that doesn't match up," Delsite said. "You have to pay back grant money if you don't abide by what the contract says."
The audits are a normal part of what the state does. Street work means having an inspector on-site to make sure the work is being done "up to snuff" and the contract is being followed. If the city says they are buying two tons of a specific kind of stone, the inspector is there to make sure the city buys that amount of that specific type of stone, said Delsite.
Having local legislators support the grant applications is a plus, she said. State Sen. John Gordner, R-27, was a key player in helping the city secure the grant funding for the Albright Center.
"It's always a smart idea to get a letter of support from your legislators, especially with state and federal grants," said Delsite. "It shows they agree with you that the service or the product is needed, and they understand the needs. It says it will greatly help our community and our district, and it shows you have community support."
Delsite said the money at the Albright Center was well spent. The council used the money for an elevator installation, roof replacement, electrical and lighting upgrades, cosmetic work such as painting and carpeting and a banquet hall renovation.
"If you're out there writing grants, don't be afraid to approach legislators. They're there to help," said Delsite. "If they (the state) are not spending the money here, they're spending it somewhere else, so why not benefit from it here."
$25,000 for AOAA
Kathy Jeremiah, Anthracite Region for Progress executive director, worked as the Northumberland County grants manager for ten years. She said she applied for countless grants in the last decade, including many for the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area in the eastern portion of Northumberland County.
Before she left the county position, one of the last grants awarded through her efforts was a $24,995 grant through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' All-Terrain Vehicle and Snowmobile grant. The grant will allow for the construction of approximately a quarter-mile of the Boyers Knob Trail, a rest area and rehabilitation of approximately half a mile of the same trail at the AOAA.
"The one thing that stands out, we were going in a different direction before the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline came through the property," said Jeremiah. "Once it came through, we switched where the trail was going to be."
Partnerships with state legislators and other organization is "very key," said Jeremiah. Having Bucknell University partner with a grant for Shamokin took the application to "another level," she said.
"Whether it's other organizations, academia, or county and city, it's vital," said Jeremiah. "We have wonderful legislators. We always seek them to go along with grant applications. Sometimes it's a requirement of the application."
Jeremiah said many of the grants require a coordinator to ensure the money is being spent appropriately. The grant specifies that the money can only be spent for what is applied for, and audits are common with certain grants at the end, she said.
"When they do an audit, there might be ineligible portions of the projects, and they would say what isn't eligible," she said. "But you should know that something is eligible or not."
SEDA-COG
The SEDA-Council of Governments, based in Lewisburg, offers grant application assistance for communities for dozens of state and federal grants. Each has their own criteria and process, according to Betsy Lockwood, project development and grants manager for economic development at SEDA-COG. Some municipalities approach them, others are approached by SEDA-COG, some processes they offer a little assistance and others are helped throughout the entire process, she said.
"If you apply and are awarded, there are a number of regulations, especially for construction," said Lockwood. "For example, you may need to buy American. You may need to have prevailing wages. There are guidelines to follow depending on the grant."
For example, Lockwood said she worked with the Selinsgrove borough to apply for a grant to reconstruct Industrial Park Road between Sand Hill Road and West Sassafras Street. The Appalachian Regional Commission Access Road Funding provided $500,000 toward a $1.2 million project to fix the crumbling road due to truck traffic.
The process started in the spring of 2017. Lockwood said SEDA-COG added the project to the priority list in July 2017 and they were invited to submit the application in January 2018. The application was submitted on Jan. 22, 2018, and was approved in June 2018.
SEDA-COG and borough officials toured the project area in October 2018 to ensure the final design of the project would meet all requirements. As of April 2019, preliminary engineering was underway, and the project is still pending, said Lockwood.
"Some move much faster, some move much slower," she said. "There are dozens of different examples."
Paying back botched grants
When the guidelines of grants are not followed, the municipalities are on the hook to pay those funds back.
Most recently, at the end of 2018, Shamokin paid back its final installment toward a $504,945 debt to DCED and state Department of Community and Economic Development and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. More than 10 years ago, Shamokin botched a Home Investment Partnership program grant due to mismanagement and were ordered to pay back the money.
In 2014, Northumberland County paid back $197,721 to the state Department of Community and Economic Development and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for a botched Homelessness Prevention and Rapid Re-Housing Program grant. The county was in danger of being flagged had the money not been repaid to the state agency. New funds, contracts and payments on existing contracts would have been in jeopardy.
Auditors from both DCED in 2013 and HUD in 2014 determined that the county failed to keep accurate records of the grant and failed to administer the program according to 2009 Recovery Act Requirements. The audit specifically found that the county made $35,031 in ineligible expenditures; $159,149 in unsupported expenditures; and had $3,541 in unused grant funds.
In 2013, DCED and HUD ordered that Point Township repay more than $316,000 after a botched housing development project. The contractor, the Yoder Group, of Turbotville, agreed to pay the money back in December 2013.
The municipality received $500,000 from the state DCED on July 30, 2004, to build a 16-unit housing complex called Kingspointe. Fourteen units were to be sold to qualified low- and moderate-income buyers in the Home Investment Partnership program. The project ultimately failed to meet affordability requirements, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said, and Point Township failed to complete a contract with the Yoder Group prior to the expenditure of federal funds.
Gary Miller, the press secretary for state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, said the state agencies are responsible for audits.
"It is up to the granting agency to ensure that grantees spend funds in line with their own program rules," said Miller. "At a higher level, the Department of the Auditor General reviews how state agencies administer and oversee grant programs involving state funds — but not individual grants."