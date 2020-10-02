Griffin wouldn't run if he didn't think he 'could win' against Keller

SUNBURY — Lee Griffin understands the numbers are stacked against him in his race against incumbent Fred Keller to represent parts of the Valley in the 12th Congressional District.
In a meeting with The Daily Item's editorial board on Friday, the Northumberland businessman, a political newcomer, said he is running to represent all residents of the sprawling district that covers 15 counties across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, not just Democrats.
"I wouldn't be here if I didn't believe we could win," Griffin said. "Every election is a term limit. We have the ability to make a difference, we just need to hold our representatives accountable."
Griffin, a Democrat from Northumberland, is seeking the U.S. House seat in 12th District seat currently held by Keller. The session was the latest in a series of Editorial Board meetings that feature Valley candidates in contested elections.
During Friday's meeting, Griffin discussed issues like Medicare for All, the Supreme Court, the government response to COVID-19 and mail-in voting.
Griffin said his goal for Medicare for All to make sure everyone that needs health care can access it while maintaining private insurance carriers.
"It presents a great opportunity to control costs of things like insulin," Griffin said. "It doesn't mean no private insurance, it means a collaborative effort."
Regarding the Republicans' push to seat a new Supreme Court nominee following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month, Griffin urged consistency after Republicans did not move forward on Barack Obama's nomination in 2016.
"We should have a consistent process where we don't rely on politics," he said. "We have to understand we didn't do this at the end of the Obama administration. We have to be faithful to the intent of the process."
Griffin said he hopes lawmakers in Washington can find a way to offer some additional help to American businesses as the pandemic inches toward its ninth month.
"We need a unified response, this is something that shouldn't be partisan," he said. "It is disappointing that they did not follow through with a needed stimulus package."
With the election less than five weeks away, Griffin said he wants to make sure voters in the 12th District are informed about their options to vote, especially mail-in voting.
"Mail-in voting is a safe way to cast your ballot," he said. "The votes are going to get counted."