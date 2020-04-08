One of the few common areas remaining open amid shutdown orders due to the spread of COVID-19 — grocery stores — are changing how they operate almost daily to make shopping for food as safe as possible.
One-way aisles, single entrances and exits, additional cleaning measures and protective equipment for employees are just some of the measures grocery chains are taking to remain safe outlets for shoppers and employees.
This week, Giant added several new measures "to further support social distancing in our stores and ensure a safe environment for all," said Giant spokeswoman Ashley Flower. In addition to one-way aisles — to help shoppers avoid crossing paths — and "register queuing" which directs the flow of foot traffic to specific registers. The practices went into effect Monday.
“These measures will be communicated to customers by in-store signage and team members dedicated to educating customers on the changes,” said Flower. “These measures will be in effect until further notice and apply to both customers and team members.”
Weis Markets has similar signage, spokesman Dennis Curtin said in accordance with social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. Weis also has created temporary markings near registers to create 6-foot gaps between customers checking out. Weis has also installed sneeze guards on all registers, customer service desks and pharmacy counters.
Among Weis Markets' ongoing process to keep stores safe are cleaning and sanitizing stores on an hourly basis and after stores close and before they open; hourly cleaning and sanitizing of high contact areas such as cash registers, self-scan units, credit-debit terminals, fuel pumps, shopping carts and baskets; hand sanitizer stations and temporarily banning the use of personal reusable bags.
The chain has also suspended the sale of loose bakery items, sliced-to-order deli meat and self-serve salad, olive and soup bars.
In the coming weeks, we will continue to implement additional preventative measures for the benefit of all who shop and work in our stores. Our team is preparing for this possibility and will be ready," chairman and CEO Jonathan Weis wrote to customers. "We are immensely grateful to our associates who are starting their days early and finishing late. They have risen to the occasion to serve our customers during the most demanding of times."
On Saturday, Walmart began limiting the number of people in stores to five customers for every 1,000 square feet, about 20 percent of the store's capacity. Walmart is also using one-way aisles in a number of its stores, shuffling traffic through the store by using floor markers and direction from employees.
Target began monitoring traffic in its stores on Saturday as well. If stores become overcrowded, customers will be directed to a guest area outside before entering.
All stores have reduced hours, which has allowed employees the opportunity to restock shelves and thoroughly cleanse stores on a regular basis. Curtin said Weis has increased its store deliveries by 30 percent in recent weeks.
"We’re in pretty good shape on the food side, especially fresh high-demand items including bananas, ground beef and boneless chicken breasts," Curtin said. "We’ve also lifted limits on bread and milk. Bottled water remains a challenge but there is usually product to buy. Bottom line: When a customer walks into a Weis store, there’s plenty of food to buy."
Certain items, including disinfectant wipes, toilet paper and hand sanitizer sell out quickly at all locations.
In addition to all the safety measures and constant restocking, stores created safe shopping windows for vulnerable populations
Giant, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the outbreak, dedicates its first hour for senior shopping. Lingle's Neighborhood Market in Watsontown, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., has a similar hour for seniors, customers with disabilities and their caregivers. They've also extended that hour to expectant mothers.
Target employees can shop an hour before the store opens every Monday, Friday and Saturday. The store is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. From March 24 through April 28, Walmart has an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older one hour before the store opens. Walmart's hours during the outbreak are 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this report.