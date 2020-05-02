SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area teacher's union is partnering with Kelly Feiler of the Regional Engagement Center and Central PA Food Bank to provide groceries for 250 families in the district.
The food and other items will be distributed while supplies last from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays May 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the following locations:
Selinsgrove Area Intermediate School; Kratzerville Fire Hall; Hope United Methodist Church in Port Trevorton; Shamokin Dam Fire Company and Freeburg Community Center.
— MARCIA MOORE