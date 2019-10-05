Guidance counselors evolve with Valley students' experiences, needs

Pennsylvania school counselor requirements

Minimum degree: Master’s in school counseling from a regionally accredited institution.

Required coursework includes 60 hours of direct service work with individuals and groups and a minimum of an additional 300 clock hours of internship or field experiences.

Prospective counselors must meet minimum scores on the state’s Praxis teaching test — 173 on math, 172 on reading and 173 on writing — and must score a minimum of 590 on the Praxis II School Guidance and Counseling test.

A background check is required along with integrity, behavior and conduct as outlined in Pennsylvania’s Code of Professional Practice and Conduct for Educators.

Counselors who qualify in Pennsylvania qualify in 45 other states/jurisdictions — including surrounding states New York, Ohio, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia and Virginia — based on mutually agreed-upon conditions of an interstate agreement.

— SOURCE: American School Counselor Association