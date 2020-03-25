HARRISBURG — A move to relax a restriction ordering gun shops to remain closed as part of the statewide mitigation effort to slow the spread of coronavirus isn’t good enough, the leader of a gun-rights group said Wednesday.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s revised order allows people to go into a gun shop to complete a sale, but it doesn’t provide the public the opportunity to go into the shop to select a firearm, said Kim Stolfer, founder of Firearms Owners Against Crime. It also not clear that the order will allow people to buy ammunition or related equipment, he said.
The state Constitution says the right to bear arms “shall not be questioned,” he said.
Two Valley gun shop owners, Matt Geiser of Geiser Guns in Sunbury, and Ken Young, of Young's Sporting Goods in Northumberland, say they are open for business but complying with state recommendations.
Geiser Guns, in Sunbury, is operating remotely, said Matt Geiser.
"We are asking customers to contact us in a variety of ways with their orders, or what they would be interested in purchasing," he said. "They can call on the phone, email us directly or do the order electronically through our website — there is a 'contact us' page. Or contact us through Facebook. Whatever electronic means they'd like to use."
After the message is left, Geiser will get the order together and "we can ship," he said, "depending on what the item is and where it is going."
If the customer is local and they want to come by the shop and pick it up, Geiser said, "they can come over, call us when they get here. Payment can be over the phone with their credit card information. We set the merchandise aside and they pick it up outside."
This ensures that nobody is coming into the building, he said, and thereby minimize the exposure and passing of any potential virus.
"It's not the most efficient way to run a business," Geiser said, "but considering the virus outbreak, we hope it is the safest way."
Geiser is trying to keep to their regular hours with a limited staff: Mon., Thurs., 9-5, Wed., Sat. 9-noon, Tues., Fri., 9-9.
Ken Young, of Young's Sporting Goods, in Northumberland Borough, said "we're trying to keep everything clean, keeping six-feet away from each other. We keep hand sanitizers out."
Hours at the shop have been cut back, Young said. The hours are 10-5.
"We have a big sign outside the store asking customers to keep six feet away from each other, as recommended for the best safety protocol," he said. "And if you are feeling sick, stay at home."
Wolf’s original order closing non-essential businesses had included gun shops among the other retail outlets barred from opening.
That decision prompted gun rights attorneys Joshua Prince and Adam Kraut of the Firearms Policy Coalition, to sue, alleging the governor’s action was illegal. The Firearms Policy Coalition is a national group, based in Sacramento, Cal.
The state Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit, but a dissenting opinion filed by Supreme Court Justice David Wecht suggested that the Wolf administration should offer accommodation for gun shops.
Wecht said that the governor has offered restaurants the opportunity to remain open for takeout while barring dine-in service and a similar move for gun shops would allow “citizens to continue to exercise this constitutional right” to bear arms.
Wecht noted that Illinois included gun shops in its list of essential businesses during that state’s coronavirus shutdown.
Late Tuesday, the state revised its guidance on essential businesses to indicate that gun shops are allowed to be open to complete sales and transfers for “limited hours” and by appointment only. In order to operate, gun dealers must “comply with social distancing” and sanitize sales areas between appointments and take steps to mitigate the potential for coronavirus exposure to employees and the public.
"After analyzing the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's order, which upheld the governor's and the secretary's order closing businesses, including gun shops, the administration determined it would be appropriate to clarify its guidance,” said Rachel Wrigley, a spokeswoman with the Department of Community and Economic Development.
Stolfer said that the Wolf administration has not more right to limit the Second Amendment rights than the state has to limit other constitutional rights.
“It would be just as bad if he was shutting down the First Amendment,” he said.