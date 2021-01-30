The sharp increase in federal background checks has translated into a shortage of ammunition, even for law enforcement personnel in the midst of ongoing training.
If you are looking for ammunition, get in line because those lines are long, according to gun shop owner Ken Young, of Young's Sporting Goods, in Northumberland.
"I can't keep it stocked," Young said. "We have been busy for months and ammunition is just so hard to come by right now."
Young said ammunition is so hard to come by that he checks online every day to see where he can make purchases for his store.
Young, who has been in the gun business for the past 18 years, said he believes because of COVID-19, the presidential election and crime all add up to factors of people wanting to purchase weapons.
On Saturday, nearly 20 people lined the doors of Young's by 9 a.m. looking to purchase their allotment of two boxes of ammo.
"I am buying it just to have it," Mark Yeager, of Watsontown said. "Just in case, it gets even harder to buy, I want to be able to have my own stockpile."
Young said he limits the purchase of two boxes so that everyone has a chance to purchase.
"I want people to have the chance," he said. "I know if I sold as much as people wanted, the first few people in the door would take it all. So this way everyone at least gets the opportunity to purchase while we have it."
Young said it is getting harder and harder to get cases of ammo. "It's tough and we are doing all we can," he said.
Wolfe said getting ammunition is a problem, even with law enforcement.
"It's just one of those things that is happening everywhere," he said. "Our county has many people who believe in the Second Amendment and they are going all out to make sure they are stocked and ensure they get to keep their firearms."
Former World Wrestling Entertainment performer Gene Snisky, who now co-owns Priority One Surplus in Hamburg, a sporting goods store that deals in bulk ammunition, said he has been getting calls from all across the country from people searching for ammunition.
"Ammunition is like crazy right now," Snisky said. "When we get it in it is gone before we close."
9 mm ammunition is a hot item. "We just can't keep it on the shelves," he said.
Snisky's business is doing all they can to even supply smaller gun shops looking to purchase.
"We are doing everything we can to try and keep the shelves stocked," he said.