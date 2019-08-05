Nils Carlson was among 25 members of the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America who greeted U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey on Monday as he entered the Miller Center to attend an economic forum.
"Every time something like this happens there's outrage. Persistence is key," said Carlson, of Bloomsburg, referring to Saturday's mass shooting deaths of 22 people in an El Paso, Texas, Wal-Mart and nine others in Dayton, Ohio. Both were carried out by a lone male gunman.
Shari Jacobson, a Lewisburg resident and local leader of Moms Demand Action, coordinated the gathering Monday morning after learning Toomey and U.S. Rep. Fred Keller were scheduled to attend the economic forum.
Toomey spoke briefly with the group before entering the Miller Center Monday afternoon and said he is working to pass a bill he and Sen. Joe Manchin co-sponsored that would require background checks on all firearm purchases.
"The president is very open to this. He didn't commit, but he is very open to this,"Toomey told them. "I'm not promising an outcome ... But I do think we're in a somewhat different environment where maybe we can build the momentum."
Jacobson said both Toomey and Keller have been supportive of gun violence prevention measures.
"We're not angry protesters," she said.
By taking the message public, Jacobson said the aim is to raise awareness and support for pending gun legislation, including required background checks on all firearm purchases and Red Flag laws that would permit police or family members to petition the court to temporarily remove guns from the possession of someone who poses a danger to themselves or others.
Jacobson said the proposed legislation would curb senseless gun deaths while protecting the rights of lawful gun owners.
"It's common sense," said Jill Carlson, of Bloomsburg. "I don't know how much more of this we'll have to go through."
Another smaller group of protesters stood nearby holding signs decrying the U.S. policy of detaining migrant children and teens in detention centers.
"End Family Separation" and "Children Belong with their Families, Not in Cages," said the signs.
"This is a problem we can solve immediately," said Mark Spiro, of Lewisburg. "It's inhumane and un-American."