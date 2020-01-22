SELINSGROVE — Bryan Terrell Clark said the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King lived for his dream, spoke about his dream and learned to live out his dream to break out of the “matrix system” that was decided before he was born.
Clark, an actor and singer-songwriter who recently appeared as George Washington in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical “Hamilton,” spoke about, “Finding Your Purpose: From Baltimore to Broadway’s ‘Hamilton,’” at Susquehanna University’s Degenstein Center Theater on Tuesday night.
“Life is just a journey, your passion is the compass,” he told the audience of more than 300.
He told the students to follow their passion because that leads to purpose.
Clark, who mixed lessons with stories about skipping college classes in Maryland to go to auditions in New York City and growing up with a mother who pushed education and a distant, drug-dealer father, said both parents shaped who he is. He said his father, who went into rehab 22 times over two decades, taught him resilience, though he didn’t realize that until later in life.
Clark also performed a song from “Hamilton” called “Right Hand Man.”
He presented two challenges to his audience: “For two weeks, realize you are responsible for your own happiness.”
He said most people are unhappy.
“The people I’ve come in contact with who are happy choose to be,” Clark said.
His second challenge was to, every day for two weeks, write down 10 things for which they are grateful.
“It is hard to break out of the matrix when you are receptive to it,” he said. “Whatever your choice to bring about change, let it come from you, from the inside.”
In answer to a question from the audience, Clark said, “You can’t push people into social activism.”
He added, “You have to be an example, because when something happens to them, they’re going to come to you.”
The last of several questioners, SU senior Emily Fowler, 22, of the Philadelphia area, told Clark she is gay and nonbinary, who wants to spread love, kindness and acceptance. She said she gives away art and makes cards with motivational quotes.
Emily went up onto the stage and hugged Clark, then gave him one of the cards.
He read the message, “You deserve happiness.”
He told the audience, “You in this room deserve happiness.”
Before Clark spoke, the Selinsgrove Area High School Honors Choir sang, “I’ll Count the Stars,” then SU’s Lamentations Gospel Choir led everyone in singing, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”