Public Masses can gradually resume the weekend of May 17 in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, the diocese of Harrisburg announced.
The diocese granted discretion to individual pastors to continue some restrictions should there be questions about the health and safety of parishioners. Those who are sick or at higher risk of suffering severe illness due to the novel coronavirus are asked to stay home.
The dispensation from the Sunday obligation to attend Mass remains in place and all live-streams of Mass will continue, according to a statement from the diocese.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton will allow public Masses to resume starting Monday, May 18, in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties.
The gradual resumption is being allowed as the aforementioned counties transition from Red to Yellow within Pennsylvania’s phased plan to ease coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
According to guidelines released by the Harrisburg Diocese, all parishioners must wear face masks. Priests will decide when confessions may resume.
Masks can be removed for Holy Communion, which will be distributed after Mass. Hand sanitizer will be available to parishioners and frequently used by the priest at his discretion.
The diocese recommends parishioners receive Communion on the hand. Hymnals and Bibles will be removed but printed or projected worship aids are to be made available.
Occupancy within the Harrisburg Diocese is restricted to one-third of a parish building’s maximum capacity. Though, the Scranton Diocese is limiting Mass to 25 people including the priest, indoors or outdoors.
Occupancy is the most obvious deviation in the guidelines between the two dioceses. Otherwise, the recommendations are largely similar.
Rachel Bryson, executive director of public relations, Harrisburg Diocese, said the one-third occupancy limit is permitted within Pennsylvania’s guidelines as an exemption for religious organizations.
Rope or tape must be used to direct parishioners in social distancing measures. Weddings, funerals and baptisms may resume within occupancy and distance restrictions, that is, allowing 6 feet of space between individuals. Parish buildings will be sanitized after all gatherings.
Full guidelines for parishes in the respective Dioceses are available at www.hbgdiocese.org/coronavirus and www.dioceseofscranton.org.