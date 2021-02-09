More than 85,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered at Geisinger and health professionals are dispelling myths to ensure many more Americans get immunized.
"Outlandish" myths ranging from the vaccine contains a tracking device to recipients becoming infected with the coronavirus are being addressed by Geisinger's director of the Division of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Stanley Martin.
"There have always been vaccine conspiracy theories and some of them are really outlandish. These vaccines are perfectly safe and well-studied," he said, debunking several myths about the COVID-19 vaccine. "You do not get the flu from the flu shot and you don't get COVID from the COVID shot."
Another myth often associated with vaccinations, including COVID-19, is that it could cause infertility.
"There is absolutely zero evidence of this," said Stanley, who adds that during clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine some participating women even became pregnant.
The co-originator of the myth is Wolfgang Wodarg, a German politician and physician who left medical practice in 1994. He was behind the claim in 2010 that the swine flu pandemic was fake and that drug companies had used the crisis to squander money on "inefficient vaccine strategies" that exposed people to "insufficiently tested vaccines," as an article in the journal Nature reported.
In December, Wodarg and a former Pfizer employee petitioned the European Medicines Agency — Europe's version of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — to delay approval of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech. They speculated that because the vaccine triggers disease-fighting antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein, it might trigger an immune response against a protein called syncytin-1, which is involved in the formation of the human placenta. No placenta means no pregnancy, which means infertility.
The idea that the vaccine would do that is wrong for several reasons, experts say.
As Jill Foster, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota, told WebMD, the spike protein and the placental protein are about as similar as two different 10-digit phone numbers, each containing a 7.
Besides, if the vaccine could trigger an immune response against the placental protein, so could an actual COVID-19 infection. That, in turn, would mean millions of women of childbearing age around the world who suffered COVID-19 over the past year are suddenly unable to have children.
"There's no evidence that this pandemic has changed fertility patterns," Paul Offit, a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia pediatrician and vaccine expert who advises the FDA, told WebMD.
For those fearing possible long-term neurological problems from the vaccine, Martin points out that the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has been tracking millions of people who have received the shot and found no problems to support it. As of Monday, 42.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the U.S., Stanley said.
People who have battled COVID-19 have some immunity to the virus, but "that immunity wanes over time," and they should get the vaccination, he said.
Depending on what treatment a person received for the virus, Stanley said, the wait time for getting the vaccination will vary.
While there have been a few cases of a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine — known as anaphylaxis — Stanley said it is rare.
"We've had some allergic responses, but none that were severe," he said. To ensure the safety of patients with multiple allergies, the hospital will ask them to wait 30 minutes after receiving the vaccination.
A fact of the vaccination is that some will have a mild reaction, including fever, fatigue, head and body aches, symptoms that Martin suffered after he received the shot.
"I can tell from personal experience that it's not much fun. I was pretty laid out for a good 48 hours but it resolved," he said. "It's a small price to pay to make sure you'll be immune to COVID-19. There have been 27 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 460,000 people have died. You may feel a little ill (after the shot) but if it's going to prevent (death) or spreading the virus to your family and neighbors it is worth it."
Tribune News Services contributed to this article.