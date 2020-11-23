Health officials caution against hosting traditional Thanksgiving dinners and parties in 2020 as COVID-19 rapidly spreads through Valley communities and beyond.
Experts in medicine and hospital administration who spoke during the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s recent public online forum about the respiratory disease roundly advised against traveling or hosting anyone not living in one’s own home.
Positive test returns hit 18 and 20 percent at Evangelical and Geisinger hospitals, respectively, last week compared to lows of about 3 percent over the summer. Evangelical’s capacity for inpatient COVID patients was nearly maxed out at the time of the forum and Geisinger continued to see new highs in daily hospitalizations across its hospitals.
“Moving into the holiday season, to stay safe we really should consider staying within our own households,” Benjamin Willard, the chief financial officer for Family Practice Center, said at the forum. “It’s important to remember there’s a lot of unknown to COVID-19 and that’s what makes it dangerous.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in updated pandemic guidance warns that casual travel risks further spreading the novel coronavirus. Having symptoms or testing positive for COVID-19, living in or traveling to an area with community spread, overtaxed hospitals and traveling with others outside one’s home all are scenarios the CDC warns against when it comes to traveling over the holiday.
“If the answer to any of these questions is ‘yes,’ you should consider making other plans, such as hosting a virtual gathering or delaying your travel,” according to the Your Health section of the dedicated COVID-19 pages at www.cdc.gov. There's additional guidance, like masking and bringing one's own plates and cutlery, for those who choose to gather in groups outside their homes.
Updates to Pennsylvania's travel mitigation order went into effect Friday. Anyone casually traveling out of state is mandated to either self-quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative test for COVID-19 within 72 hours before arriving or returning to Pennsylvania. Based on early forecasts, AAA would have expected up to 50 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving — a drop from 55 million in 2019. However, as the holiday approaches AAA said it expects the actual number of holiday travelers will be even lower.
Dr. Amy Howell-Harte serves as Geisinger’s department director for community medicine sites in Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties. She said her family traditionally gathers at Thanksgiving, about 25 of them. Not this year.
“We’re down to just having my immediate family. The rest of the family, we’re going to meet via Zoom,” Harte said.
People must consider the risk of exposure for others, Harte said.
Indoor gatherings are among the “most common places for outbreaks,” she said.
If people gather indoors over the holidays, Harte urged them to wear masks and maintain social distance as best they can. She offered alternatives: connect over the phone, use online tools to connect via video to play games or just talk, meet outdoors and exchange holiday foods to take back home.
“I think everybody needs to make the best choice to keep you and your loved ones at the lowest risk possible. The best we can do is limit gatherings to the people that you live with. That’s going to be the lowest risk possible,” Harte said. “I know that’s hard. Everybody’s got COVID fatigue and wants to be with their family.”
Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said her family canceled its own traditional holiday plans. Gone is the big dinner and the “turkey bowl” football game. It was the right move, she said.
Troutman’s mom works as an inpatient case manager, dealing directly with relatives of COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic. Troutman’s dad is a cancer survivor and she herself received a medical diagnosis suggesting she’s immunocompromised. Her brother’s fiancé is a dialysis nurse for COVID-19 patients.
“It just feels like there are land mines everywhere for us with so many of our family working in health care and others of us with chronic illness. These landmines are a little more obvious to us given our professions, but now that I also have several non-health care-worker friends who are COVID positive or being tested really for the first time since this started, it’s very clear the illness is everywhere. It’s important that we don’t take any chances,” Troutman said.