Herman School is open for the season

SELINSGROVE — Herman School is open for another season with some exciting things happening. The old visitor logbooks from 1969 has been unearthed and will be on display.
A compilation of Herman family history is also being collected. There are physical hard copies of two Herman family branches. If you have Hermans in your family tree and have done some research of your own, consider adding to the archives. To share your research or for additional information, contact Mary Sullivan at 570-966-4320.
Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road in Selinsgrove, and is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day. To keep up-to-date on the school, visit on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.