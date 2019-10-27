Mike Diehl, the community traffic safety coordinator of the Highway Safety Network, visited the Selinsgrove Area High School on Oct. 3 for a driver's safety assembly. He travels from school to school in PennDOT District 3 to talk about driver's statistics and safety when it comes to teens. He talked about road rage, blind spots, ticketing, accidents, impaired or distracted driving and bus safety.
"The ultimate goal is to provide education to prepare teen drivers to operate vehicles safely while they're on the road," he said. "Typically, the reaction is positive. If you can impact at least one person to make a better decision while driving, it's worthwhile."
During the assembly, Diehl asked senior Ryan Schreffler, 17, to come to the front and pretend he was driving with a steering wheel, but to also use a cell phone. At different points, students were asked to quietly throw objects at Schreffler.
"You guys have a decision to make every time you get into a vehicle," said Diehl to the high school students. "The decision whether you will focus solely on driving, having a conversation, talking on the phone, texting on the phone, playing with the radio. You have a choice. You guys only get one choice. If you make the wrong choice, it can affect you, it can affect your loved ones, your family and your friends."
Diehl encouraged them to make "the right decisions, not the right now decisions."
Schreffler, who has been driving for a few months, said he learned to be vigilant while driving and to not use his phone.
"I think everybody is excited to get their license and start driving," he said. "I feel like it's a whole brand new world. You can do whatever you want. It's a whole new experience getting to drive. I love the feeling of being behind the wheel."