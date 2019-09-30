MIDDLEBURG — One hundred years ago, Snyder County residents planted 27 trees in the eastern part of Middleburg to honor the 27 county residents who died in World War I.
The soldiers' families placed plaques on the trees, said Esther Klinger a board member and a librarian of the Snyder County Historical Society.
Those trees are no longer standing, and the plaques are lost, Klinger said.
The historical society honored those soldiers on Sunday by planting a single tree in front of the society's headquarters in downtown Middleburg.
"We felt it fitting to continue to honor them on this 100th anniversary of the ending of World War I and plant a tree in their honor," Klinger said. "We celebrated today with stories and family recollections of members of families who served in Word War I."
The names of the 27 soldiers were read during this event. Norman Rigel Jr. presented a brief report on Erman Lepley, of Beaver Springs, among the first of the 27 to die in the war. Lepley's great-nephew and namesake, Erman Lepley, 84, of Beaver Springs RD, brought copies of a couple of articles about his great-uncle. A copy of one article noted "almost a thousand" people attended the elder Lepley's funeral, the largest ever held in the Beaver Springs area.
Later in the program, Guy Graybill read his poem, "Second Harvest," which is about war. The program concluded with the tree planting, with military representation from the Selinsgrove American Legion and VFW, presentation of the colors and playing of taps.
Lepley, 84, said he never knew his great-uncle, who was dead before he was born.
"But I was his namesake," he said.
The elder Erman Lepley was killed on Sept. 26, 1918, in the Battle of the Argonne Forest in France. He was 22, his namesake said.
Lepley said his great-uncle hadn't received the Purple Heart, so Lepley contacted U.S. Rep. Fred Keller and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey to get the medal approved.