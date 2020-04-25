Students across the Valley hope school leaders will find a way to let them celebrate prom, graduate or perform in spring musicals this year despite the COVID-19 outbreak.
Many school districts are taking a wait-and-see approach, some have settled on alternative methods for graduation and some have canceled proms.
Some students plan to take matters into their own hands if districts are forced to cancel.
"We have been considering alternative ceremonies for the sake of our classmates that might not be available in the future," said Shikellamy senior Tori Smith. "However, I still think we should do whatever possible to have a traditional (graduation) ceremony at some point in time. As seniors, we have already missed out on the best moments of high school that we’ve been waiting and working so long for, and we don’t want to lose this either."
Smith doesn’t want to see prom canceled either.
"In the case that it does, some classmates and I have already been planning to organize our own in the future," she said.
Echoing Smith’s sentiments, Shamokin senior Margaret Bowers said she will have a prom and graduation one way or another.
"It is senior year and we worked 12 years to get here, the last few months are what we worked for," Bowers said. “The possibility of not seeing my teachers one more time before I graduate is disappointing. My friends and I had a bunch of plans for April so I am bummed out."
Bowers said she hopes prom still happens.
"They have just pushed it back so I keep hoping for good news," she said. "I am lucky though because I have a loving family who said no matter what I am getting graduation. Even if I have to walk across the lawn. This has been frustrating as I have been trying to cope with it. I have cleaned my room and am packed for college as a way to cope. If my senior year experience got taken away I hope my freshman year at college doesn't get taken away."
Bowers is set to attend Susquehanna University, in Selinsgrove, this fall.
Shamokin Area officials said they are still planning is to have a live graduation ceremony in some way on June 11 and hold a prom in June or July.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said school leaders are waiting for more information before making a decision about prom or graduation.
Trey Baney, Selinsgrove senior, said he envisioned walking across the stage to get his diploma while growing up but realizes that it might not happen under the circumstances.
“Prom was just around the corner in May," Baney said, "and now it’s being pushed further away and is on the verge of not happening, the spring play, our spring sports, senior week plans, late nights with friends, enjoying our final semester of high-school, everything came to an end a lot sooner than all of the seniors thought it would.
"I never would have thought that a Thursday right before break would ever be my last day of high-school and that I may never see some of my classmates again.”
Selinsgrove is still planning some sort of graduation ceremony, but Superintendent Chad Cohrs said he isn’t certain what form it will take.
Kanda Gabel is Baney’s mother and an elementary school teacher in the district.
"At the thought of not seeing my high school senior walk across the biggest stage of all," Gabel said, “I can’t help but cry each time I think about it. I have felt every emotion possible the past few weeks from anger, frustration, sadness, and anxiety. It’s a natural thing for any parent to say to their child, 'Everything is going to be O.K.’"
Gabel said now is the time the students should be fighting senioritis, planning skip days and enjoying all the lasts — last fire drill, last field trip, last paper, last final — together with classmates.
Mark DiRocco, Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators executive director, said he was heartbroken for the Class of 2020 who are missing out on so many memory-making moments, like baccalaureate, awards ceremonies and, of course prom and graduation.
“The current seniors have watched these programs unfold for the students before them and I am sure were looking forward to experiencing these culminating high school events with their friends, family, and school staff,” said DiRocco, former Lewisburg superintendent. “I can only imagine their profound disappointment. The worst part for the seniors and everyone affected by the loss of these traditions, is the inability to replicate them at a later time.”
Many students are disappointed by the change but are hoping they will find some way to celebrate.
‘We have a class of 124, so we all are close,” Lewisburg senior Hannah Drexler said. “This is all disappointing but we are hopeful we will be able to have something.”
Danville senior Kevin Palm said he’s sad that graduation and prom may not be exactly as the seniors imagined.
“But I am very grateful for the lengths that our school district has taken to try and assure that we have something. In a perfect world, we would have a normal prom and graduation, but these times are unprecedented. It means a lot to me that they are trying their best to recognize us.”
He said he is expecting the worst but hoping for the best.
“If they happen, that’s great, if not, I have made peace with that,” Palm said. “All I want is to be able to attend university in the fall.”
Another Danville senior, Vanessa Gill, thinks a prom later in the summer would be a cool idea.
“Even if we can’t have it at the barn (at Frosty Valley Resort) like last year, I think we should bring it back to the high school anyway,” Gill said. “And graduation, I think they should send us our diplomas, then at a later date have a ceremony.”
That’s the current plan at Line Mountain, according to Superintendent Dave Campbell.
Line Mountain Senior Riley Heim said it was a “bummer” prom wasn’t happening this weekend.
"It hasn’t really hit me yet,” said Riley Heim. "I’ve been distracted with trying to do school work and staying busy around the house. Every once and a while, I think about how I won’t see all my friends at once again. I was looking forward to having graduation and having it one last time all together. It’s kind of hard to believe that I won’t get to that now.”
Heim said he was accepted into the main campus of Penn State where he will be studying engineering. Orientation will be done virtually, he said.
Northumberland Christian School seniors Sarah Breon, Lexi Broda, Joy Knisely and Madalyn Snyder lamented not being able to offer final hugs and goodbyes, acknowledging last lunches together and being encouraged by so many things in difficult times.
“I know God is good and He has a purpose for my life and all my classmates’ lives as well," Snyder said. "These past few weeks I have learned so much. I have been working every day, spending time in God's Word, and spending time with my family. I trust that God is in control and this is all part of His plan.“
“I have been encouraged by the dedication the teachers have put into making the ‘distance learning’ an enjoyable way to continue to learn and connect, even though we are far from each other,” Knisely said.
Milton High School teacher Eileen Kirk said she spoke to her students Wednesday in virtual class about how May is an exciting and fun month during the school year and that she hopes students find a way to get what they earned over the course of the year.
"We know our students trained for their sports; rehearsed for their musicals and prepared for their art shows. We need to celebrate their journeys and the effort they put forth. Although our hearts break for them over the loss of the experiences we hoped for them and they looked forward to, our students are resilient, creative and flexible.”
Kirk and fellow Milton educator David Bittner both were confident students will take these unique end-of-year challenges in stride.
"Students will experience awards ceremonies and even commencement in a different way," Bittner said, "but that does not mean they will not learn or benefit from it; students will just experience these milestone events in a unique way. That's what truly makes learning special."
"As a teacher, everything we do academically leads to one night, graduation," said Mike Stebila, Selinsgrove high school teacher. "Selinsgrove students look forward to that night at Garrett Field House for a long time. “I'm really excited that both Selinsgrove and Susquehanna are working very hard to make sure that that night still happens, even if it is possibly a different date.”
Shikellamy senior Dylan Stevens said as soon as school got canceled, he thought about missing his friends.
"It has been upsetting and frustrating, I was looking forward to this last year playing sports with my friends," he said. "I know prom is going to be hard and my hopes are kind of gone but for graduation, I have been in contact with other students and we are in talks to see what we can do. I have been staying in touch with my friends and talking all the time."
Shikellamy teacher and prom advisor Tammy Lahr said she is remaining hopeful prom will take place for the students, but said she wouldn’t jeopardize the students safety for prom or graduation.
"It would be sad if the senior lose this experience,” Lahr said. “However, we also need to remember that the safety of the students is our main concern. They need to remain healthy to be able to continue their education and life."
Daily Item reporters Marcia Moore, Joe Sylvester, Justin Strawser and Eric Scicchitano contributed to this report.