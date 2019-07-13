The borough of Selinsgrove will host 1,800 people at the 12th annual Hops, Vines and Wine Festival on July 20.
The event, scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., will feature 47 beer, wine and distillery vendors and a live performance by the Ann Kerstetter Band.
"We are so proud to be the only award-winning brew festival in Central Pennsylvania," said event co-chairman Carol Handlan of the 2017 Herb Bendt Award for its impact on tourism and 2016 Townie Award it received from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center of the state Department of Community and Economic Development for excellence in promotion and marketing.
Selinsgrove Mayor and event co-organizer Jeff Reed said tickets are still available.
"We're hoping for a sell-out crowd," he said.
All prior 11 events have sold out quickly, Reed added.
The festival was first held in 2008 as a fund-raiser for Selinsgrove Projects Inc., a community revitalization group. It was one of the first in the Valley and to date has netted a profit of $516,301, Handlan said.
All proceeds are spent on updating downtown buildings and property. Funds have been spent on restoring the town clock and maintaining the Commons park, Handlan said.
This year, SPI offered $45,000 in matching funds to businesses who upgraded their property.
Tickets are $50 each and are available online