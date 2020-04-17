Pennsylvania’s projected peak for COVID-19 arrived Thursday, according to one oft-referenced tracking model, but leaders of the Valley’s two hospitals caution that the regional peak could be weeks away.
Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger president and CEO, cautioned against making assumptions based on trends beyond analyses of individual counties. New cases are reported daily in Pennsylvania. The total positive case counts are small but climbing in the Valley — 159 combined as of 12 a.m. Friday in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
That’s up from 82 combined one week prior on April 10 — a 93.9 percent rise.
As of midnight Friday, there were 29,441 positive cases in Pennsylvania, up 6.15 percent from the day before. That’s a 47.35 percent rise from April 10 when there were 19,979 known positive cases statewide.
“I personally don’t feel comfortable saying we’ve seen the worst of this thing. I think we’re still gonna see the worst in front of us,” Ryu said.
Data modeling Ryu referenced shows that from the Valley to Harrisburg and further west beyond State College suggests Central Pennsylvania is three to four weeks or longer behind the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area. That area makes up about 75 percent of Geisinger’s patient load for COVID-19, Ryu said.
“That staggered peak, that is what allows us the ability to cross-leverage our various resources and campuses and, in that regard, we’re pretty lucky,” Ryu said.
Assuming full social distancing measures remain in place through May, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) predicts Pennsylvania passed its highest patient load this week.
IHME, an independent global health research center at the University of Washington, has been referred to by the White House and criticized by epidemiologists for its fluctuating data and unconventional methodology.
Kendra Aucker, president and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital, said other sources project mid-May as the peak period and “a little later for the Valley.”
“I believe we are flattening the curve. We haven’t seen a spike in cases that can overwhelm our hospital," Aucker said.
Evangelical retrofitted an ambulance bay as its COVID-19 intensive care area. It already added heated tents, fully equipped, in the event a patient surge necessitates more bed-space for the infectious disease. Though the tents are prepared, they haven't yet been used, Aucker said.
"We’re very busy in the ambulance bay. This week, we’ve seen it stabilize," Aucker said, which she added is a sign that mitigation measures are working. "We're just concerned that in this area we haven’t hit our peak yet. It will get interesting here if the state (eases stay-at-home orders) as to what we might see. We’re prepared if we see surges."
Aucker and Ryu emphasized the importance of social distance measures and good hygiene: stay home for all but essential reasons like getting food and exercise, washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching one’s face and wipe down frequently used surfaces. Beginning Sunday, all Pennsylvanians are ordered to wear masks inside businesses.