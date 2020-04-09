SELINSGROVE — Hot meals will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis April 15 at several locations in Snyder County.

The meals will be given out to anyone in need through a program sponsored by the Selinsgrove Area Education Association.

Meals will be given out after 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Selinsgrove High School

Kratzerville Fire Hall

Freeburg Community Center

Shamokin Dam Fire Company parking lot

Hope United Methodist Church in Port Trevorton.

People are asked to remain in their cars and follow the designated traffic patterns at each location.

— MARCIA MOORE

