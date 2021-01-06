Snyder-Union President Judge Michael T. Hudock has sent state officials his formal announcement of his plan not to seek retention this year.
After serving 10 years as a Court of Common Pleas jurist in the 17th Judicial District, Hudock will retire at the end of 2021 just before his 70th birthday and five years before the mandatory retirement age.
Hudock confirmed last week that he had informed state and court officials of his decision to retire but as of Thursday the paperwork hadn't been received by the Pennsylvania Department of State, spokesman Wanda Murren said.
The deadline for judges seeking retention is Monday, she said.
Snyder County assistant district attorney Brian Kerstetter and District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg have indicated an interest in the judge's seat.
Kerstetter ran for the seat in 2009 and lost in a three-way race to Judge Michael H. Sholley who received a majority of both Republican and Democratic votes in the primary.
Sholley won a second, 10-year term last year.