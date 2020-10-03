HUMMELS WHARF — The five-member Hummels Wharf Municipal Authority Board is seeking to fill the unexpired terms of two seats immediately.
One seat is open until the end of this year and the other must be filled until the end of 2021.
Applicants must be a Monroe Township resident and are asked to send a letter of interest with contact information to Sandi Gill at P.O. Box 165, Hummels Wharf, Pa., 17831 or by email to hummelswharfmunauth@hotmail.com.
Gill said the township supervisors would like to fill the seats before the next board meeting on Oct. 15.
— MARCIA MOORE